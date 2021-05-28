It has been almost 40 years since the release of Queen’s Greatest Hits, compiled just a decade after their debut. To this day, it is the UK’s highest selling album. To celebrate the milestone, the compilation is being reissued in new CD and cassette options. According to a press release, a CD version will come in an “exclusive slipcase.” Fans also have a choice of cassettes in four different colors, each featuring a different member of Queen on the cover.

The new CD and cassette versions of Queen’s Greatest Hits is set to be released July 2. Pre-orders are available at Queen’s online store.

EMI

