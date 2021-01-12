Well, it is for a good cause.

Queen guitarist Brian May has created a perfume to raise funds to protect wildlife.

May and the perfume company Xerjoff have created a scent called “Save Me”, named after the 1980 Queen song and the trust May co-founded in 2010 to protect wild animals.

The scent has been described as smelling like “a hint of clean badger fur, some sandalwood, and something a bit limey,” while May himself described it in a far more appealing way as “the British countryside.” It’s said to actually be a combination of smells including pink pepper, jasmine, chamomile, mimosa, gardenia, sandalwood and musk. May says compassion “has never smelled so sweet.” It sells for about $266 for 50 milliliters — unless you want May to autograph the bottle, which brings the price up to about $555!

If you’re so inclined, get yours here.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream