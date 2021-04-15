Questlove, a creator who was introduced to the world as the drummer for The Legendary Roots Crew, has proven that his creativity has no bounds.

In his latest book, Music Is History, the artist travels through time with his musings on one song from each of the past 50 years. Beginning in 1971, the year Questlove was born, the book will include his personal perspective of the past half-century, from child, to fan, to icon.

Additionally, in the wake of the success of his documentary Summer of Soul (the winner of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize), Questlove announced another documentary focused on funk legend Sly Stone. Summer of Soul is set to premiere on July 2. Music Is History will be available this October.