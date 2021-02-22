Questlove made his directorial debut last month at Sundance Film Festival with the documentary Summer of Soul. The critically acclaimed film tells the story of the widely forgotten third annual Harlem Culture Festival, affectionately known as Black Woodstock. Now, Questlove is back with the announcement of another eye-opening documentary focused on funk soul legend Sly Stone.

“It goes beyond saying that Sly’s creative legacy is in my DNA… it’s a Black musician’s blueprint,” Questlove shared in his announcement. “To be given the honor to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me.”

No title or release date has been announced, but the project is in full swing with hip hop icon Common on board as executive producer. Zarah Zohlman, Shawn Gee, and MRC Non-Fiction are also on the production team.

Questlove‘s first film, Summer of Soul, hits theaters and streams on Hulu later this year.