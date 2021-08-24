R.E.M.‘s 1996 album New Adventures in Hi-Fi turns 25 this September, and the band is celebrating the milestone with the release of a deluxe 25th anniversary reissue. The new edition includes 13 B-sides and rarities, a 64-minute outdoor projection film, and a 52-page hardcover book. Fans will also see archival photographs and liner notes from the band, and from Patti Smith, Thom Yorke, and producer Scott Litt.

The 25th anniversary edition of New Adventures in Hi-Fi is set to be released on October 29. View the album unboxing trailer and listen to one of the rarities, an alternate version of “Leave” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.