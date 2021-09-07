91.9 WFPK was one of only four radio stations who were privileged to premiere a brand new track from Radiohead!

Our own John Timmons debuted the band’s never-before-heard song “If You Say the Word”, which appears on Radiohead‘s KID A MNESIA— a multi-format triple-album marking the 21st anniversary of their Kid A and Amnesiac albums.

KID A MNESIA collects Radiohead’s fourth and fifth albums alongside the debut of a newly compiled third disc titled Kid Amnesiae.

KID A MNESIA arrives November 5th via XL Recordings, but in case you missed it, give a listen to “If You Say the Word”…

