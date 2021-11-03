This Thursday November 4 at 8p ET, we’ll be airing a one-hour special that dives into the upcoming 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Radiohead’s Kid A and the following album Amnesiac, altogether titled Kid Amnesia. The first half hour will be hosted by Radiohead’s infamous tagalong, Chieftan Mews, and will focus on the previously unreleased cuts from the boxset. The second half will have WFPK’s Kyle Meredith spotlighting a few classic Radiohead interviews and playing favorites from both albums.

To make it all even more fun, we’re giving you a chance to win some exclusive Radiohead goodies! All you have to do is tweet/post “Radiohead on @WFPK” (and make sure to tag us) along with the link to this page. We’ll pick a winner and notify them before the end of the special.

Here’s what you get:

– Sticker pack that contains 8 stickers

– Sew on Patches

– Enamel pins with backing card

These items are official Radiohead merchandise.