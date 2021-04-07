Last April Radiohead began streaming a series of archival concert footage that seemingly wrapped up in July with a performance from a 1997 French music festival.

But now, they’re back with more!

The first of the new videos will be a rare show from January of 2008, when Radiohead did an in-store performance that happily turned into an impromptu club show from London’s 93 Feet East. There the band debuted the In Rainbows tracks “Faust Arp” and “Reckoner”, as well as the first acoustic performance in eight years of “Up on the Ladder.”

The next installment of live videos will premiere on Radiohead’s YouTube channel Fridays at 3PM ET for seven weeks beginning April 9.

