Paul McCartney announced last month that he would be releasing a special reworking of his most recent album McCartney III. The new album, McCartney III Imagined, will feature covers and reimagined versions of songs from the original album.

He shared Dominic Fike‘s version of “The Kiss of Venus” with the announcement, and now EOB(Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien)’s contribution has been released. EOB remixed the track “Slidin'” alongside producer Paul Epworth.

Other McCartney III Imagined features include a wide range of artists from Anderson .Paak to Phoebe Bridgers to Beck. Listen to EOB‘s remix of “Slidin'” below.