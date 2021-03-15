If you need a great soundtrack for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration, look no further than Planetary Overdrive‘s album called Songs We Shall Sing. The Louisville rock outfit put their Celtic EP out last year during the beginnings of the pandemic and it may have gotten a bit overlooked then, but music for that holiday will always be timeless. It’s a super fun, rollicking and rowdy collection of songs made for a barroom sing-a-long that would make even The Pogues proud. Enjoy your pint of Guinness or whatever you like with this album. Erin go Bragh!