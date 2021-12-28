Louisville pop trio Silver Spoons just released a beautiful instrumental version of the traditional tune for the New Year “Auld Lang Syne” meaning “old long since” as we wave goodbye to 2021. It’s been a rough year for many, to say the least. Silver Spoons vocalist/guitarist Gabe Riggs assured me they are working on a new EP due in January. Something to look forward to in 2022! Happy New Year to all!