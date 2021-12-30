Josh Mitcham is a singer songwriter and visual artist formerly of the band Jericho Woods and will be releasing his new solo album Nobody Asked For This in February of 2022. He just released the first single “Between This Bottle and You” and feels ready for Country radio or Americana or anybody who likes good solid songwriting with a great hook. Pretty sure Josh just wants people to hear it no matter what category people try to put it in. From Webster, Kentucky, he recorded the album in his family’s 100 year old barn (pictured below) with some other great Kentucky musicians such as Aaron Bibelhauser on piano and pedal steel. The song was co-written with Josh Rinkel of the Po’ Ramblin Boys. It also features Anna Blanton (Colter Wall, Jericho Woods), Aaryn Martin and Will Johnston (Elvie Shane, Jericho Woods) and cousin Paul Priest.

The Randall Barn in Webster, KY.