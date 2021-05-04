An unprecedented wave of catalog sales has continued with members of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Variety reported that the band is closing a deal with song management company Hipgnosis.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante are responsible for the virtually all of the material, dating back to the early 80s.

Hipgnosis has acquired the catalogs of artists like Blondie, Timbaland, Chrissie Hynde, and many more since being founded in 2018. Details of the deal have not been confirmed, but the catalog is reportedly going for at least £100million ($140million).