Regina Spektor has announced a 20th anniversary deluxe box set edition of her 2001 debut album 11:11. It’s a big deal for longtime Regina Spektor fans, considering that the only physical copies of the album ever sold were sold personally by Spektor at her early shows.

The new edition will include include a remastered vinyl copy of 11:11, and special vinyl entitled “Papa’s Bootlegs,” which features 11:11 era performances recorded by Spektor’s own father. A full color lyric booklet will include art, photos, drawings, and images of old fliers. In addition, the cover art for Papa’s Bootlegs is a hand drawn and painted piece by Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.

The 20th anniversary box set edition of 11:11 is set to be released on May 6. The album is also expected to hit streaming services for the first time that month.

My 1st record “11:11” turned 20! While working on a special box set discovered a double LP worth of unreleased songs recorded by my papa @ my earliest shows& more. Peeps on the newsletter got the long version& short version go to https://t.co/1RQfWndF3Q 4pre-order & merch 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/IUq6cYgEye — Regina Spektor (@respektor) November 11, 2021

