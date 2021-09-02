Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park Cancel Remaining WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After careful consideration, 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park have decided to cancel the remaining two 2021 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday shows.

“This was a difficult decision, especially because it felt so good to be together with our community after more than a year of lockdown and pandemic isolation,” said Louisville Public Media President Stephen George. “At this critical moment in the pandemic, we need to prioritize the safety of the artists, staff and the public.”

“We are grateful we were able to produce four amazing Waterfront Wednesdays this year,” said Deborah Bilitski, Executive Director of Waterfront Park. “We regret that we are unable to finish out the season and look forward to seeing everyone in 2022.”

We appreciate the artists, event sponsors and the tens of thousands of people who came out to the shows this season.

We encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated.

We appreciate our sponsors for their support. We want to thank Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare, Republic Bank, Toyota, Bulleit Bourbon, Patron Tequila and Miller Lite for sponsoring the 2021 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday season. Special thanks to Louisville Metro.

