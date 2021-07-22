California’s Remi Wolf is back with the first new music since the remix EP We Love Dogs! released earlier this year. The new song, titled “Liquor Store”, juxtaposes Wolf’s fun pop sound with examinations of addiction and substance abuse. She shared with BBC Radio 1 how she “got sober during the pandemic,” and how her life has since changed.

“It was just the biggest life change ever for me,” she shared. “I have a lot more clarity, I have a lot more ability to execute what I wanna do.”

In her announcement, Wolf shared with fans that it “feels like I am shedding a skin!!!!” She went on, “It’s my first baby of the bunch off my album coming this fall and I hope you love it.”

Listen to Remi Wolf‘s “Liquor Store” below.

