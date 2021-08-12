August 25th will mark the 40th anniversary of The Replacements‘ debut album so a deluxe reissue is rightly in order!

The new release of Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash will include a whopping 100-song tracklist that will include the band’s first-ever demos from 1980, alternate mixes and versions, outtakes, a live recording of the band’s show at Minneapolis’ 7th Street Entry in January of 1981, and more.

There will be 67 previously unreleased tracks in set, which contains an LP and four CDs, as well as a book containing rare photographs and liner notes by the band’s biographer Bob Mehr. The deluxe bundle will also include a 7″ of the ‘Mats first single “I’m In Trouble” b/w “If Only You Were Lonely,” a bumper sticker, pin pack, and an exclusive flyer reproduction.

Check out this studio demo of “I Hate Music”…

The deluxe reissue of Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash arrives October 22nd via Rhino. It’s available for pre-order here.

