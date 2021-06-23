Rhiannon Giddens catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about They’re Calling Me Home, her latest project with Francesco Turrissi that finds her (an American) and him (an Italian) searching for the meaning of home while they’ve been stuck in Ireland with the lockdown. Giddens talks about the folk tunes that populate the album and what they still say in today’s climate, writing about the fabled city of Avalon, and the cross-section of their multicultural music. The Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder also talks about the possibility of another Our Native Daughters record with Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, and Allison Russell and her upcoming opera.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.