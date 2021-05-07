Thin Lizzy and Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about When Life Was Hard and Fast, a new solo record that finds the Irish songwriter taking stock of the past. Warwick tells us about having Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Guns ‘n’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed as guests, the loss of mystery in rock musicians, and carrying Thin Lizzy’s legacy forward. There’s also a bonus disc of covers on the new record, and Warwick talks about covering the Britney Spears classic Baby One More Time.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.