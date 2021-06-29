Ringo Starr has reached an agreement with a sex toy manufacturer that is selling a product named “Ring O”.

The Beatles drummer had sued saying the toy name was too similar and would damage his reputation. Ringo dropped his lawsuit after the company agreed to “avoid any activity likely to lead to confusion”, such as keeping a space between the “Ring” and the “O” and not using any innuendo or slogans that would connect the Beatles music, or his solo work, to the sex toy.

Ringo had filed the suit in March 2019. He has not publicly commented on the settlement.

Watch some of the World’s Greatest Drummers salute the legendary Ringo Starr.

