In the early 1990’s we saw a new wave of feminist punk rockers emerge with their music dubbed as “Riot Grrl” thanks to bands like Hole, Sleater-Kinney, Bikini Kill, and many others. Thanks to Karate, Guns & Tanning, a band with Louisville ties that features keyboardist and backing vocals from Paige Shedletsky, we get to have that sound again. Their full length album Concrete Beach is due March 26th and they just dropped the new single and an animated video by Andrew Knives called “Breaking Teeth”.