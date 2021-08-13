Rise Against: “Our songs might take you to dark places, but they’ll never leave you there.”

Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Nowhere Generation, the Chicago punk band’s ninth album. The frontman talks about who the Nowhere Generation is and who these songs are directed at, how the American Dream and what it means and stands for has changed, and what the older generations have done to the Earth and society. McIlrath also takes us back to their mainstream breakthrough, Swing Life Away, and how it gave the band permission to write softer songs, like this LP’s Forfeit, their eventual plans for Ghost Note Symphonies Vol. 2, and the hope that ultimately grows from their song’s dark places.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.