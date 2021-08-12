The rumors have been swirling for months now, but it’s finally official: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will release a follow-up to their much-loved and highly acclaimed 2007 album, Raising Sand!

Raise the Roof comes out November 19th and will once again be produced by T-Bone Burnett.

In addition to an original tune written by Plant and Burnett (“High and Lonesome”), the release will include covers of songs by Merle Haggard, Calexico, the Everly Brothers, Allen Toussaint, and more.

Our first taste of Raise the Roof comes with Plant and Krauss interpreting a track from Lucinda Williams‘ classic album, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Give a listen to “Can’t Let Go”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.