Fourteen years after releasing their smash collaboration Raising Sand— which earned five Grammy Awards, including “Album of the Year”– rock god Robert Plant and bluegrass queen Alison Krauss have a second album on the way.

Greg Leisz, the pedal steel guitarist who played on Raising Sand, said on the Everyone Loves Guitar podcast he’d actually heard some material from the new LP.

“I actually just recently heard a song from the upcoming record,” Leisz said. “[Plant] is doing another record with – has done another record – with Alison Krauss and I heard a track from it the other day.”

According to Leisz, the song is supposedly called “Searching For My Baby,” which he described as “incredible,” adding, “When you hear that, it’s going to blow your mind. It’s fantastic.”

This declaration, along with Lucinda Williams‘ mention of collaborating with Plant and Krauss in an interview last year with Uncut magazine, seems to confirm the speculation of a second release– with the latter confirming Raising Sand producer T-Bone Burnett was also in the studio.

