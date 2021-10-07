As we told you earlier, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss have joined forces once again and have a new album on the way soon. In August, they released the first song from the LP… a cover of Lucinda Williams‘ “Can’t Let Go”.

Raise the Roof is set for release on November 19th. Much like the duo’s Grammy-winning Raising Sand LP, the new album is full of bluesy cover songs. Neither Plant nor Krauss wrote anything on Raising Sand.

11 of the 12 tracks on Raise the Roof are covers as well. There is one new song, however. “High and Lonesome” is a fun tune co-written by Robert Plant and producer T-Bone Burnett. Check it out:

