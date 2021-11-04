We were over the moon when Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announced they were releasing a follow up to their terrific 2007 collaboration Raising Sand and we loved their cover of “Can’t Let Go”, as well as the second single written by Plant and producer T-Bone Burnett, “High and Lonesome”.

Now the duo has released a third single that really lets the angelic voice of Alison Krauss soar called “It Don’t Bother Me”.

Written and first recorded by Scottish musician Bert Jansch, the tune also features guitar from not only Los Lobos‘ David Hidalgo, but Marc Ribot as well.

Give a listen to the beautiful “It Don’t Bother Me”…

Raise the Roof arrives November 19th.

