The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has officially been scheduled. The 36th annual event is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio on Oct 30, 2021 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Nominees include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick. Fans can vote for their favorites on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. The top five fan picks will be counted as a “fans’ ballot” during the official voting process.

The final inductees will be announced ahead of the ceremony in May.