Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp has announced its first ever WOMEN-ONLY Rock Camp for 2022.



Headlining mentors for the Rock Camp include Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, Kathy Valentine of the Go-Gos, Melissa Etheridge and guitar virtuoso Orianthi, with more to be announced soon. Britt Lightning of Vixen will serve as music director. In addition to the mentors and players, the event crew and staff will be composed of an entirely female workforce.

Nancy Wilson is a veteran mentor on the team and says, “The Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp is always a joy to do. Looking forward to the first ever all girl camp this year! It ought to be extra cool and extra fun.”

First-time mentor, Melissa Etheridge, added “It’s so inspiring having organizations such as The Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp embrace and support women in the music industry. I’m looking forward to meeting the campers and collaborating with everyone there!”

The Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp will take place January 27th-30th, 2022, in Los Angeles. Registration is now open. See who’s participating, get additional info and sign up at rockcamp.com.

