Queen drummer Roger Taylor will soon release a solo album and has just shared the first single!

Taylor’s Outsider will be released October 1st and features KT Tunstall on the new track, “We’re All Just Trying To Get By.”

Taylor said of the track: “I tried to highlight the great things in life. It’s the simplest statement really. It’s what every life force on Earth is doing: just trying to get by and proliferate and exist. That’s all we are trying to do, from plants to animals to humans, trying to survive. For all our troubles and everything, every sort of life is all just trying to get by. Also, of course, we are in the middle of a bloody pandemic… I mean, even the coronavirus is just trying to get by too!”

Of Tunstall’s involvement, Taylor noted: “She’s very clever. I think people forget that she was really the pioneer as far as I know of looping, the looping technique which obviously Ed Sheeran is brilliant at and has made very popular. But I remember her doing it, what, 15 years ago? Fantastic. She’s a very talented singer and musician and it’s lovely to have her on the track. It’s a very nice partnership.”

As for Tunstall, she told NME: “It was the coolest surprise Roger getting in touch during lockdown and asking me to lend my vocals to this great and meaningful song. What a pleasure to work with such a brilliant writer and musical hero.”

Check out Roger Taylor and KT Tunstall performing “We’re All Just Trying To Get By”…

