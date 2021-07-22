Venerable road warriors The Rolling Stones are finally getting back on the road.

The legendary rockers are embarking on the tour initially planned for last year before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic– plus they’ve added a few dates as well, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival October 13th.

Mick Jagger and band will kick off their 2021 U.S. No Filter Tour at The Dome in St. Louis on September 26th and said in a statement:

“All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates, unfortunately there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule – Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster for the new shows next Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

ROLLING STONES 2021 TOUR DATES:

September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank Of America Stadium

October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 13, 2021 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field

November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas

