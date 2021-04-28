Rock legends the Rolling Stones opened their world-first flagship store in September, RS No. 9 Carnaby, on Carnaby Street in London’s Soho area. The new store features all of the hallmarks of the iconic band and includes exclusive items from the new fashion label.

Now they’ve launched their “SS21” collection for spring and summer and there are a lot of fun options for Stones fans.

For lots more options and info, click here.

And in celebration of the classic Rolling Stones album Sticky Fingers turning 50 this month, and the Kentucky Derby this weekend, watch this 1972 performance of “Dead Flowers”…

