To be honest, we didn’t know much about the Louisville band Routine Caffeine. We were pleasantly surprised when they sent us their debut single, “Pennies in the Garden,” a catchy indie pop song. Naturally we had to find out a lot more about this relatively new band on the local music scene. Checking their socials, we did see that they called themselves “Cool gals with caffeine addictions who play music sometimes,” so we asked them to take a break, put the coffee down and share their story. Here’s what they had to say;

“We’ve been together officially as a band since February of 2021. Emma Treganowan and Katie Kelley are actually from Michigan and went to Kindergarten together. Emma moved to Louisville for college and convinced Katie to move down as well about a year ago. Katie had already written a ton of songs and she and Emma were planning on starting a duo. It eventually morphed into them wanting a fuller sound and an all-femme band, which Louisville is severely lacking in. Emma suggested reaching out to Tess Fulkerson knowing that she plays drums in a band called qwerty. Once Tess agreed to join and was playing with the group, we were searching for a female bassist. Tess suggested we try out Madison Case, from Maddie Liz Music, to play bass. Although Madison had never played bass before, Tess knew she was a quick learner, talented in multiple instruments, and would definitely fit in well with the band’s “vibe”. Sure enough, Madison ended up catching on pretty much immediately. She recorded bass on the single with us after only about a month of playing bass.”

“We would best describe our sound as ‘indie bedroom pop rock’. We have many influences included but not limited to: Tennis, Julia Jacklin, Brett Michaels, K.K. Slider, King Gizzard, Pinky Pinky, Tyra Banks, Lily Ophelia, Esperanza Spalding, Soccer Mommy, and of course – our girl Gwen Stefani.”



“The single is available on all streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Bandcamp, YouTube, etc) We are currently working on an EP and have most of the songs written. We don’t have a release date or a name yet, but are planning to record in the next couple of months again at La La Land, which is where Pennies in the Garden was recorded. Shouts out to Anne Gauthier, she rocks!”

AND….. a few more silly facts they want you to know:

-Madison once fed Tess an Oreo with guacamole on it during a jelly bean taste test at a band sleepover, and she liked it.

-Katie got the most jelly bean flavors correct during said taste test.

-We have opened a bottle of wine together with a lighter before.

-We’re going on a band date to French Lick, IN to see Madison in a musical.

-Emma regularly free-balls at practice.

-Tess does too.”

We really like their debut single and look forward to hearing more from them in the future.

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.