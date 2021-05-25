Tho Who is the latest of a special group of artists to receive the Royal Mint treatment. The coin production company announced a special new music legends coin collection to honor the iconic band. They are joining the ranks of other music icons David Bowie, Queen and Elton John.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said, “The Who coin is the latest in our show-stopping music legends series, which celebrates legendary British artists through original new designs. It was a privilege to have Roger Daltrey visit the Mint to strike one of the first coins and meet the team of makers that have created this wonderful design.”

Daltrey shared, “The coin’s design captures the true essence of the band and what we represent. It was a fantastic moment being able to strike one of the very first pieces in the collection and see the range of technologies and processes involved in the making of the coin.”

Take a look at the coins below!