Rufus Wainwright and José González have teamed up to co-headline a tour this fall. It will follow the release of González’s upcoming album Local Valley, which is expected on September 17. The shows are also in support of Wainwright’s 2020 release Unfollow the Rules.

The “Unfollow the Rules in The Local Valley” tour will kick off on September 20 in Kansas City, Missouri, and the 10 date engagement wraps up in Glenside Pennsylvania on October 2.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, May 7. View the full schedule below.