If you’re a fan of Canadian rock gods Rush and/or collecting guitars, this may be for you!

Rush’s Alex Lifeson is the latest artist to unveil a signature guitar– an Epiphone Les Paul electric guitar, to be precise.

On the band’s website Lifeson wrote:

“The introduction of the Epiphone Alex Lifeson Axcess model based on my Gibson Les Paul Axcess model has all the same attributes and characteristics that I desired so much when we originally designed it. The look, the sound, the playability and the utility – it’s all there for the player at any level. I’m very proud of this guitar.”

For more details, you can go to Epiphone’s webpage.

Lifeson has also shared two new solo songs you can check out on his website.

