Beer brewer and Hop Butcher for the World co-founder Jeremiah Zimmer has loved Smashing Pumpkins since he was a teenager and, on a whim, decided to send a box of beer to Madame ZuZu’s Teahouse, the shop owned by Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his wife, Chloe Mendel.

That could’ve been the end of the story, but according to the Chicago Tribune, it got much better!

Mendel messaged Zimmer, and to Zimmer’s surprise, she proposed a tea-infused collaboration beer.

But after speaking to Corgan, Mendel had an even better proposition: since the iconic Smashing Pumpkins album Gish was about to turn 30, why not make a special beer to commemorate the occasion?

According to the Tribune, the one Corgan liked best was dubbed “Soul Head”, as a reference to the amp Corgan used when he recorded the album.

“Soul Head” four-packs ($15.99 for one; $30 for two) will be available for preorder this Saturday at noon through the Madame ZuZu’s website.

Wanna take a road trip to Highland Park, Illinois? The Gish anniversary party will be at Madame ZuZu’s (1876 1st St., Highland Park) May 29th and 30th, and in addition to the beer, there will also be “Gish”-themed pastries, memorabilia on display, and limited edition merchandise for sale.

