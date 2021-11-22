Sam Fender and Gang Of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe teamed up for a surprise cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s “I’m On Fire” in London last night (November 21). The moment was captured during Fender’s encore performance at Alexandra Palace where Gang of Youths had supported him that night. Fender followed the performance with a cover of Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark.”

Watch clips of both performances below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔸𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 ✌🏼 (@heyitsambykins)

The Boss is always the boss, but @samfendermusic totally stole Alexandra Palace with an enrapturing Dancing in the Dark tonight pic.twitter.com/GG9mZHKG44 — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) November 21, 2021

