Lexington, Kentucky musicians Mason Colby and Scott Whiddon recently collaborated on a song called “Melody Please” and ended up with extremely different versions! They decided to release them both and raise some money for The Louisville Folk School which teaches folks of all ages how to play a variety of instruments in the Old Time traditions and so much more.

Check out their bandcamp page to help out and hear both versions of the song.

You can also hear both versions below: