San Fermin has announced a new collaborative EP titled In This House. The collection will feature guests like Wild Pink, The Districts, Thao Nguyen, Nico Muhly, and more. The EP is expected later this year, and the group has shared a video for the lead single, a collaboration with Wye Oak titled “My First Life.”

San Fermin’s Ellis Ludwig-Leone said of the upcoming release:

I’m proud to see all of these discrete songs collected in one place. Each one was an experiment, a time stamp of the moment it was written in a quickly changing landscape. And though they are purposefully distinct, there’s a throughline that emerges when they’re taken together: themes of community, home, lives left behind. There is despair and anger but also a warmth that comes from accommodating other voices alongside your own. As the opening lines of “In This House” ask: “bring what you can hold / I can make a space.”

Watch the new animated video for for “My First Life” with Wye Oak below.

