Sara Watkins‘ next project will be geared toward children and families, but some frequent collaborators will also be on board!

Under the Pepper Tree comes out March 26th and will feature her Nickel Creek bandmates Chris Thile and brother, Sean Watkins, as well as Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan from Watkins’ other band, I’m With Her. Dawes vocalist Taylor Goldsmith also makes an appearance.

Check out the video for Watkins’ take on “Pure Imagination”, from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory...

