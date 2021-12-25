– AMERICAN ROUTES: SOUNDS OF WINTER SOLTICE AND THE HOLIDAYS (6 – 8 am)

From cold weather and cold-hearted blues of Snooky Pryor, Big Maceo and Aretha Franklin to the warm side of the season with Louis Jordan and Ella Fitzgerald, Wille Nelson and Elvis. And belated Hanukkah sounds from Bela Fleck and Andy Statman.

– SHEROES (8 – 9 am)

Special guest, Ingrid Michaelson, discusses the release of the deluxe edition of her holiday release, Songs For The Season.

– CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED w/ Michael Young (9 am – 12 pm)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

– A VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY w/Laura Shine (12 – 3 pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

– KYLE MEREDITH WITH…(3- 4 pm)

Kyle speaks to Journey front man, Steve Perry, about his new Christmas album, The Season.

– RELICS CHRISTMAS with Duke Meyer (4 – 7 pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

– A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the holiday jukebox of the mind.

– CHRISTMAS BLUES PARTY with Sheryl Rouse (9 pm – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time.

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)