American Routes (6 – 8 am)

GIMME MORE HOPE: RESILIENCE AND IMPROVISATION IN MUSIC, FOOD & DRINK

We’re seeking out hope in a cold, dark season with warm conversation and music. We check in on the places in New Orleans that keep us connected, even in these isolating times, from Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe in Treme to Pete’s Out in the Cold Lounge in the Irish Channel to see how they’re faring. Then a round with Joe Krown at the 88s…on wheels, the Piano on a Truck. Plus songs by Bob Dylan, Bessie Smith, Otis Redding, and Dolly Parton.

Sheroes (8 – 9 am)

SHEROES Radio is a weekly celebration of women in music, hosted by Carmel Holt. This inclusive, and wide-ranging show will spotlight some of the most influential, exciting, and groundbreaking women in music: from past to present, from near and far, of all genres, and all generations.

WFPK Music Mix (9 – 4 pm)

Relics With Duke (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)