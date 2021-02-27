American Routes (6 – 8 am)

MR. SOUL: A TRIBUTE TO SAM COOKE

Sheroes (8 – 9 am)

SHEROES Radio is a weekly celebration of women in music, hosted by Carmel Holt. This inclusive, and wide-ranging show will spotlight some of the most influential, exciting, and groundbreaking women in music: from past to present, from near and far, of all genres, and all generations.

WFPK Music Mix (9 – 1 pm)

KANAVAL: Haitian Rhythms and the Music of New Orleans (1 – 4 pm)

The story of Haiti’s history and tells the little known story of the profound cultural impact of Haitian migration to New Orleans in the early 19th century on that city’s cultural DNA. Host Layla MaCalla, a Haitian -American and New Orleans based artist and musician, brings a unique perspective to this important chapter in Black History. It explains why New Orleans is more French and more African than any other American city.

Relics With Duke (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)