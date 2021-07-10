American Routes (6 – 8 am)

CLUB HOPPING II

Come along for a jaunt around New Orleans, in this archive edition of American Routes, as we visit great nightclubs and tune in to live local music over two decades. We visit the legendary Tipitina’s, an Uptown institution that showcased homegrown talent like Professor Longhair, James Booker, Dr. John, and the Neville Brothers, and is now run by the funk band Galactic. Then, a visit to the long-closed Donna’s Bar & Grille in the French Quarter, where clarinetist Evan Christopher and piano player Tom McDermott made waves with their unique blend of New Orleans, Caribbean, and classical music. Plus a recipe for a classic New Orleans cocktail, the Sazerac, and music for late night parties or hangover mornings.

Sheroes (8 – 9 am)

SHEROES Radio is a weekly celebration of women in music, hosted by Carmel Holt. This inclusive, and wide-ranging show will spotlight some of the most influential, exciting, and groundbreaking women in music: from past to present, from near and far, of all genres, and all generations.

WFPK Music Mix (9 – 4 pm)

Relics With Duke (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)