American Routes (6 – 8 am)

MEMPHIS’ HI RECORDS & HI RHYTHM–STORIES AND MUSIC FROM AL GREEN, WILLIE MITCHELL, DON BRYANT, REV. CHARLES HODGES AND ARCHIE “HUBBIE” TURNER

Sheroes (8 – 9 am)

SHEROES Radio is a weekly celebration of women in music, hosted by Carmel Holt. This inclusive, and wide-ranging show will spotlight some of the most influential, exciting, and groundbreaking women in music: from past to present, from near and far, of all genres, and all generations.

WFPK Music Mix (9 – 12 pm)

Gospel Roots of Rock & Soul special (12 pm – 4 pm)

Without gospel music there never would have been an Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, or Jame Brown. From the mid-twentieth century on, gospel music not only thrived within a separate sphere as vital as the jazz, rock and rhythm and blues worlds; it also constantly intersected with the secular music industry, providing models that countless artists outside the church emulated. This special explores these connections as a way of reinstituting gospel’s central place within the history of American popular music.

Relics With Duke (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)