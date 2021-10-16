American Routes (6 – 8 am)

NEWPORT JAZZ AND FOLK FESTIVALS

We celebrate epic moments in American music from the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals-from Duke Ellington’s 1956 comeback to Bob Dylan’s 1965 electric revolution. First, an hour tribute to the Newport Jazz Festival with performances by Ray Charles, Mahalia Jackson, Louis Armstrong, and a visit from trumpet legend Clark Terry, who played with Ellington in ’56. Then, the late festival founder George Wein shares his memories, such as the founding of the Folk Festival in 1959 that featured blues, gospel, country, Cajun and more; and folk singer Joan Baez recalls her Newport experiences. Plus Newport performances from Doc Watson, John Lee Hooker and others.

Sheroes (8 – 9 am)

SHEROES Radio is a weekly celebration of women in music, hosted by Carmel Holt. This inclusive, and wide-ranging show will spotlight some of the most influential, exciting, and groundbreaking women in music: from past to present, from near and far, of all genres, and all generations.

WFPK Music Mix (9 – 4 pm)

Relics With Duke (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)