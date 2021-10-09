American Routes (6 – 8 am)

MUSIC CIRCUS

Ladies, Gentlemen, children of all ages, it’s a musical circus from the Big Top. Time to bring in the clowns and marvel at the dancing bears and parading elephants. Say yes to the organ grinder. Also to Bruce Springsteen, Victoria Spivey, Los Lobos and Ella Fitzgerald, plus visit with trapeze artist Dolly Jacobs and one time circus worker and glass eater, singer Meschiya Lake. Then a trip to Coney Island, where we’ll ride the Wonder Wheel and meet up with a carnival barker and Little Miss FireFly.

Sheroes (8 – 9 am)

SHEROES Radio is a weekly celebration of women in music, hosted by Carmel Holt. This inclusive, and wide-ranging show will spotlight some of the most influential, exciting, and groundbreaking women in music: from past to present, from near and far, of all genres, and all generations.

WFPK Music Mix (9 – 4 pm)

Relics With Duke (4 – 7 pm)

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

Woody’s Roadhouse with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the jukebox of the mind.

Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse (9 – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

WFPK’s Music Mix (12 – 6 am)