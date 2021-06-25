Elusive UK group SAULT have released their newest album, and listeners only have a limited time to get their hands on it. The new album, titled NINE, follows last year’s releases Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise), and will only be available to stream, purchase, and download for 99 days.

Listen to the new album below (while it’s still available)!

<a href="https://saultglobal.bandcamp.com/album/nine">‘NINE’ by SAULT</a>

