If you’re a fan of the 1989 film, Say Anything, one of the reasons is no doubt the soundtrack, right? Well, there’s good news!

That beloved soundtrack is getting a deluxe vinyl reissue with the original 10 songs remastered on the first LP, as well as demos and bonus tracks on the second.

Sure, there’s the must-have “In Your Eyes” by Peter Gabriel from the iconinc John-Cusack-with-the-boombox-scene, but a live version is also included, plus songs from bands like Aerosmith, Soundgarden and Fishbone that didn’t make it on to the original soundtrack.

Oh, and possibly the best part? The release will also include Nancy Wilson’s “Joe Lies” demos– the series of recordings the Heart guitarist made for actress Lili Taylor’s character Corey in the film.

The reissue also comes with a 16-page booklet with never-before-seen photos of the cast and liner notes from director Cameron Crowe.

Say Anything… Expanded Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available to preorder starting Wednesday, February 3rd.

Photo: Mondo

Say Anything… Expanded Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist

Side One

1. All For Love – Nancy Wilson

2. Cult of Personality (Live) – Living Colour

3. One Big Rush – Joe Satriani

4. You Want It – Cheap Trick

5. Taste The Pain – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Side Two

1. In Your Eyes – Peter Gabriel

2. Stripped (Live) – Depeche Mode

3. Skankin’ To The Beat – Fishbone

4. Within’ Your Reach – The Replacements

5. Keeping The Dream Alive – Freiheit

Side Three – Bonus Tracks

1. Take Five – Dave Brubeck

2. Toy Box – Soundgarden

3. Back In The Saddle – Aerosmith

4. Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl) – Looking Glass

5. Turn The Other Way – Fishbone

wfpk.org/stream