The life of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland could be the basis of a feature film.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Dark Pictures and Orian Williams have acquired the rights to Weiland’s autobiography, Not Dead and Not For Sale, for a film to be called Paper Heart. The film will be written by Jennifer Erwin.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Erwin said, “It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be.”

Williams said the film will also include some previously unreleased music from Scott Weiland. A representative for Weiland‘s estate added that it “felt right” for the biopic to be made at this time. No word yet on casting or a projected release date.

Weiland died in December 2015 at the age of 48 from an accidental overdose.

